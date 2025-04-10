In a significant move to strengthen electoral preparedness, a comprehensive two-day training programme commenced today at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi for election officials from West Bengal. The programme includes training for 217 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 12 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and 2 District Election Officers (DEOs).

This initiative is part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) broader strategy to enhance the efficiency, accountability, and transparency of field-level election operations. The concept was earlier emphasized during the Chief Electoral Officers' Conference at IIIDEM on March 4, where the Commission reiterated the need for comprehensive capacity-building at the grassroots level.

Simultaneously, IIIDEM also hosted a one-day Orientation Programme for Media Nodal Officers, Social Media Nodal Officers, and District Public Relations Officers from 28 states and 8 Union Territories. The orientation aimed at equipping media professionals with tools and strategies to manage electoral communications effectively amidst an evolving media landscape.

The delegation from Sikkim included Ms. Pema Lhaden Lama (Additional CEO, Elections), Ms. Sonam Chhuki Yonzon (Deputy Secretary, Election), and Mr. Raj K Sharma (District Information Officer, IPR Department, Mangan).

The session focused on combating misinformation, ensuring timely dissemination of accurate election-related information, and using media channels to boost voter awareness and participation. Emphasis was also placed on effective use of social media and countering fake news narratives during election periods.

The training programmes align with statutory provisions under the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, supplemented by specific instructions issued by the ECI.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar, in his address, underscored the pivotal role of media in elections. He urged media officers to prioritize transparency and speed in communication, noting that the accurate and prompt flow of information is essential to uphold public trust in democratic processes.

"In today’s digital age, the spread of misinformation is rapid. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the electorate is empowered with truth and clarity," CEC Kumar stated, encouraging media teams to stay vigilant and proactive.