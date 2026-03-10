European Union to join Sikkim International Film Festival 2026 as programme partner

The European Union will join the Sikkim International Film Festival (SIFF) 2026 as a programme partner, marking a step towards strengthening cultural collaboration and artistic exchange between Europe and India, an official statement said on March 10.



The four-day festival will be held from March 19 to 22 in Gangtok, bringing together filmmakers, artists and industry professionals from different parts of the world.



According to a statement issued by Yougan Tamang, press secretary to the chief minister, the development reflects the continued encouragement extended to artists and creative communities in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay.



The collaboration with the European Union aligns with broader efforts to strengthen cultural ties and people-to-people engagement between Europe and India, as envisioned during the EU–India Summit earlier this year.



As part of the partnership, audiences in Gangtok will get the opportunity to experience a range of cinematic voices and perspectives from across Europe. Representatives from at least 10 EU filmmaking countries are expected to participate, with about ten films from EU member nations scheduled to be screened at different venues during the festival.



The Sikkim International Film Festival is an initiative of the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Sikkim, and the Sikkim Film Promotion Board. The event is supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).



Envisioned as an international platform in the Himalayan region, SIFF 2026 aims to bring global cinema to audiences in Sikkim and the North East while also promoting local storytelling and creative exchange.



By hosting filmmakers and artists from around the world, the festival is expected to help place Sikkim more prominently on the global cultural and film tourism map while opening new opportunities for collaboration and growth in the state’s creative economy, the statement added.