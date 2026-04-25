EVMs brought out of strong room for municipal election counting in Sikkim's Gangtok

In Sikkim, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used for the Municipal Elections 2026 for Ward No. 10 – Diesel Power House were taken out from the strong room for counting at the DAC Office in Sichey on April 25.

Postal ballots, including home voting ballots, were also retrieved for the counting process.

The strong room was unsealed at 7:46 AM in the presence of Municipal Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gangtok Tushar Nikhare, Assistant Municipal Returning Officer-cum-ADC Sisum Wangchuk Bhutia, Assistant Municipal Returning Officer-cum-SDM Rabdang Roshan Subba, SDM Gangtok CS Limboo, and Assistant Collector Bhawesh Khyalia.

Officials from various departments and representatives of political parties were also present during the process to ensure transparency.