Ex-CM Pawan Kumar Chamling calls for rebuilding SDF as strong political force in Sikkim

Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on March 4 called upon party workers to join him in rebuilding the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) as a strong political force in the state.

Addressing party leaders and supporters at the 34th foundation day function of the SDF in Gangtok, Chamling urged members to work unitedly to revive the party’s organisational strength.

“Let us all join together to rebuild SDF and help it emerge as a strong political force in Sikkim once again,” he said.

The Chamling-led SDF governed Sikkim for 25 years from 1994. However, since 2024, the party has not had a single MLA in the state Assembly, with several former MLAs and MPs quitting to join the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The five-term former Chief Minister said that Sikkim requires a revitalised SDF to restore democratic values, good governance and safeguard the state’s unique identity.

Launching a sharp attack on the government led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Chamling alleged that it has failed on multiple fronts. He asserted that the SDF remains the only party capable of ensuring security and development for the people of Sikkim.

The 75-year-old leader also claimed that the SDF has consistently protected the rights of the Sikkimese people as enshrined in Article 371(F) of the Constitution, which provides special provisions for the state.

A large number of party workers and supporters gathered at the SDF headquarters for the programme, raising slogans in support of Chamling and expressing commitment to strengthening the party.