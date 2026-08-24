Ex-Patna HC chief justice Meenakshi Madan Rai appointed Sikkim rights panel chief

Former Patna High Court Chief Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai has been appointed chairperson of the Sikkim State Human Rights Commission, according to a notification issued by the state Home Department on August 24.

The notification, issued by Chief Secretary R Telang, said Rai’s appointment will take effect from the day she assumes charge.

She will serve for three years from the date of taking charge or until she turns 70, whichever comes earlier.

As chairperson, Rai will receive the status, salary, allowances, perquisites and other service benefits available to the sitting Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, except where otherwise specified. Her pension will not be included in these benefits.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated Rai on her appointment, describing it as an important example of women taking up positions of responsibility under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha government.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Retired Chief Justice of the High Court of Patna, on her appointment as the Chairperson of the Sikkim State Human Rights Commission,” Tamang said in a social media post.

Tamang said the appointment reflected the government’s commitment to providing women equal opportunities to lead and serve in positions of responsibility.

Rai retired as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on July 11, 2026. Before her elevation to the Patna High Court, she served as a judge of the Sikkim High Court for several years.