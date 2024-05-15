The Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare organised its outreach 'Samadhan Campaign' at the Bengdubi Army Camp in Darjeeling, West Bengal on May 15. Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Dr Niten Chandra interacted with veterans during the campaign and reassured the government's dedication to strengthening welfare measures for former military personnel.

Chandra sought feedback from veterans on challenges faced while availing the department's various welfare schemes. He instructed the Rajya and Zila Sainik Boards, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and other agencies to establish proactive communication and collaboration mechanisms to address ex-servicemen's grievances. He reiterated the government's unwavering support for the veteran community.

The 'Samadhan Campaign' aims to honour the sacrifices of ex-servicemen and their families by actively engaging with them and resolving grievances related to welfare schemes.

During the campaign, Director General Resettlement Maj Gen SBK Singh explained various resettlement programs available for ex-servicemen and encouraged them to explore entrepreneurship opportunities.

A significant number of veterans from Darjeeling, adjoining districts of West Bengal, and Bihar attended the 'Samadhan Campaign.' Their grievances regarding SPARSH pension, healthcare, and other issues were addressed.

The campaign seeks to create a conducive environment for ex-servicemen to thrive and contribute positively to society through proactive engagement and meaningful dialogue.