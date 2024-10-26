Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presented the prestigious World Summit Literature Felicitation Award to former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Kumar Chamling, in Kathmandu on October 26.

The acclaimed literary figure, Pawan Kumar Chamling, received the award at a ceremony attended by notable literary personalities, including the prominent figure Bairagi Kaila.

The award ceremony coincided with the inauguration of the third two-day Grand Literary Conference, organized by the World Nepali Literature Federation.

Prime Minister KP Oli served as the chief guest for the event, which attracted participation from literary icons from Nepal and around the world.