Expedition to traverse 50 mountain passes in Sikkim flagged off

A high-altitude expedition traversing 50 mountain passes across Sikkim to mark 50 years of statehood was flagged off on March 25.

The month-long expedition, titled ‘Swarnim Shikar Yatra’, is being led by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling. It was flagged off by Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

Officials said the expedition will be conducted in three phases, covering both iconic mountain routes and several remote, lesser-explored stretches across the Himalayan state. Besides commemorating Sikkim’s golden jubilee of statehood, the initiative aims to document these high-altitude passes for future expeditions and training purposes.

The programme is also expected to promote eco-friendly practices, encourage youth participation in adventure activities, and showcase lesser-known trekking circuits in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Bhutia highlighted Sikkim’s immense potential in adventure tourism and stressed that development must go hand in hand with environmental sustainability. He termed the expedition a historic initiative that would further position the state as a premier destination for adventure tourism.

Principal of HMI, Rajneesh Joshi, presented an overview of the expedition, detailing its scale, safety protocols and expected outcomes. He also underscored the institute’s legacy and its long-standing association with Sikkim in promoting mountaineering and adventure sports.