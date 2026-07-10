Experts call for sustainable growth to realise Viksit Sikkim 2047

Sikkim has reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing economic growth without compromising its ecological wealth, with policymakers, environmental experts and senior government officials emphasising that sustainable development will be the foundation of the state's Viksit Sikkim 2047 vision.

The consensus emerged during a Town Hall Panel Discussion on "Viksit Sikkim-2047: Prakriti aur Sanskriti ke Saath Pargati", organised by the Forest and Environment Department as part of Paryavaran Parva 2026 in Gangtok.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary R. Telang said Sikkim has reached a stage where sustainability must shape future policies. He stressed that balancing development with environmental conservation would be critical to achieving the state's long-term development goals.

Major General Ashish Negi, General Officer Commanding, highlighted the Indian Army's efforts to protect fragile Himalayan ecosystems alongside safeguarding the nation's borders. He cited initiatives such as a sewage treatment plant near Tsomgo Lake and ongoing wildlife conservation measures in border areas.

Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Pradeep Kumar, IFS, said Sikkim has successfully maintained healthy forest cover despite expanding infrastructure. He noted that while roads, schools and transmission lines are essential for development, protecting natural resources remains equally important for sustainable economic progress.

MLA Sonam Tshering Venchungpa called for greater public participation in conservation efforts and urged timely action to prevent irreversible environmental damage.

Environment Minister Raju Basnet said Sikkim's cultural traditions have long promoted environmental protection. Highlighting the state's development journey, he said Sikkim's Gross Domestic Product has grown from around ₹50 crore in its early years to nearly ₹52,000 crore, while forest cover has continued to improve, demonstrating that conservation and economic growth can progress together.

On hydropower development, Basnet acknowledged concerns following recent glacial lake outburst floods but said the focus should be on environmentally responsible planning and implementation rather than opposing hydropower projects altogether.

Forest Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha highlighted government initiatives such as the Mero Rukh Mero Santati programme and other community-led forestry efforts, reaffirming the state's commitment to building a greener, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable Sikkim.

The discussion concluded with participants agreeing that biodiversity conservation, climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure must remain central to Sikkim's roadmap towards becoming a developed state by 2047.