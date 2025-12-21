Eye on third term, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang signals early start to SKM’s 2029 campaign

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will begin early preparations for securing a third consecutive term in power under the banner of “Mission 2029”, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Sunday, December 21.

Addressing party leaders and workers during the observance of the 17th Rholu Diwas, Tamang said the SKM would formally initiate groundwork for the 2029 Assembly elections starting from next year, with a strong focus on grassroots-level mobilisation.

“Let all party leaders and workers gear up for preparations for the next Assembly elections to be held in 2029, beginning from the grassroots level as early as next year,” the Chief Minister said.

Reflecting on the historical importance of Rholu Diwas, the SKM supremo recalled that it was from the premises of Rholu Mandir in 2009 that he had raised the banner of revolt against the then ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) led by former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. He noted that prior to the formal formation of the SKM in 2013, his faction within the SDF was known as “Golay Khema.”

Tamang expressed gratitude to party leaders and workers for standing by him and the SKM during challenging times, stating that their unwavering support laid the foundation for the party’s rise to power.

Highlighting the achievements of his government since assuming office in 2019, the Chief Minister said the SKM administration has worked consistently towards the development of Sikkim, with particular emphasis on reaching the poor and marginalised sections of society.

During the event, Tamang also released the SKM’s official calendar and diary for 2026 in the presence of senior party leaders and workers. He later attended a puja at Rholu Mandir in Melli constituency, offering prayers.

The Rholu Diwas programme was observed on a low scale, coinciding with the traditional Losoong/Namsoong festival in Sikkim.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced that the SKM foundation day celebrations scheduled for February next year will be a three-day event, featuring dedicated youth and women conventions as integral components of the programme.