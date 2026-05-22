Fake ‘Darjeeling-Kalimpong merger with Sikkim’ letter triggers political storm, FIRs filed

A forged government document falsely claiming a proposed merger of Darjeeling Hills, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars with Sikkim has sparked panic in the Himalayan state, prompting police complaints, cyber investigations and sharp political reactions cutting across party lines.

The fake document, which falsely appeared to have been issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and carried the alleged signature of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, circulated widely on social media in recent days. The forged letter claimed that the Centre was initiating a process to merge Darjeeling Hills, Kalimpong and adjoining regions with Sikkim following census and delimitation exercises.

The misinformation was quickly flagged by the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit, which clarified that no such communication had been issued by the Union Home Minister and urged people to rely only on official government sources for authentic information.

Following the circulation of the fake notification, the Sikkim Government moved swiftly. The state Home Department directed police authorities to register an FIR immediately and launch a detailed investigation into the creation and circulation of the forged document.

Officials stated that the fabricated notification appeared to have been created with malicious intent to spread misinformation, trigger public panic and potentially disturb communal harmony in the strategically important border state.

Authorities further warned that such disinformation campaigns could adversely impact public order and national interest.

The matter has now been handed over to the Cyber Crime Police Station, which will conduct technical analysis to trace digital footprints, identify IP addresses and track individuals involved in creating and spreading the forged document.

Police have also been instructed to coordinate with social media platforms and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ensure removal of the fake content and prevent further circulation.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) also lodged a separate FIR at Sadar Police Station in Gangtok. The complaint was filed by SKM Student Wing District Convenor Anamika Gurung, accusing unidentified individuals of deliberately designing the forged notification to resemble an official communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Political reactions have intensified over the controversy.

Senior Sikkim BJP leader Passang Gyali Sherpa condemned the circulation of the forged document and described it as a dangerous attempt to destabilise peace and social harmony in Sikkim.

Sherpa said the matter was particularly sensitive given Sikkim’s strategic border location and the scheduled visit of the President of India later this month.

He confirmed that the BJP’s Sikkim unit, through District President Pempo Lepcha, had also filed an FIR seeking strict legal action against those behind the fake document.

Sherpa also thanked the Sikkim Government for acting promptly and appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours circulating online.