A fraudulent Facebook profile impersonating Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been created, and it is not affiliated with or authorised by the chief minister's office or any other official authority.

After discovering the profile, the concerned authorities urged the public to exercise caution and not to engage with the fake profile of the Sikkim chief minister.

Furthermore, the authorities informed that any communication or request made from this profile are not legitimate. They asked the public to report any association with the fake profile immediately to Facebook for appropriate action.

"While authorities are working closely to address this issue and ensure the swift removal of the fraudulent profile, citizens of Sikkim are requested to remain vigilant and only rely on verified and official communication channels for updates and information from the Chief Minister," the Sikkim Department of Information & Public Relations informed in a press release.