Families asked to relocate after landslide in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district

The Sikkim district administration has directed the immediate relocation of families affected by a recent landslide in the Rimbi-Singlitam area under 11-Rimbi Timbrong Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) in Yuksam Sub-Division of Gyalshing district.

The direction followed an inspection of the landslide-affected area by officials of the district administration to assess the extent of the damage and the safety risks posed to residents.

Authorities have instructed the affected families to move to safer locations as a precautionary measure. The administration is also monitoring the situation at the site and assessing further requirements for relief and rehabilitation.

The inspection was conducted to evaluate ground conditions and determine the immediate safety measures required in the landslide-prone area. Officials are expected to continue monitoring the site and coordinate necessary assistance for the affected residents.

The administration has urged residents in vulnerable areas to follow official advisories and cooperate with the relocation measures to ensure their safety.