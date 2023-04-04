Amidst the hue and cry over the Sikkimese identity row, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 3 and raised issues concerning the Finance Bill Amendment.

After hearing the concerns, the Union Finance Minister categorically stated,'' The finance bill amendment is only for the income tax purposes as per the Supreme Court order and in no way impinges upon the Definition of Sikkimese''.

Sitharaman also stated that an unambiguous clarification to that effect will also be issued by the finance ministry.

“Definition of Sikkimese as Lepcha of Sikkimese origin, Bhutia of Sikkimese origin and Nepali of Sikkimese origin will always be respected and it has neither been nor will be touched upon”, stated CM Tamang.

The chief minister further affirmed, “Government of India has always stood by the state of Sikkim and Sikkimese people in every need and necessity, howsoever big or small. The apprehension of dilution of article 371F of the constitution of India due to the Finance Bill Amendment 2023 in the income tax act of government of India, among the people of Sikkim is being spread by certain people in our state which is not right”.

The Supreme Court of India in its clarification order on February 8, 2023, mentioned that this order was for the purpose of income tax only and article 371F was not the subject matter of the case.

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