Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, V B Pathak, chaired a preparatory meeting on February 20 at the conference hall of Tashiling Secretariat to discuss matters related to coordination, security, and facilitation of the Minister for Finance, GOI, Nirmala Sitharaman, during her visit to Sikkim.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will come to Sikkim on a four-day visit from 27th February to 2nd March 2023. She will be accompanied by other important dignitaries during the visit.

The Chief Secretary apprised the attendees about the Union Minister's outreach programme under the Ministry of Finance,GOI, to sensitize citizens about the impact of the financial budget and its expected implications.

The Chief Secretary briefed the house regarding various logistics and other necessary details to be arranged during the visit. He underlined specific roles and responsibilities to the representatives of different departments present at the meeting and urged them to work collectively with effective coordination.

Similarly, a brief interactive session was also held wherein various suggestions and proposals were put forth by the attendees.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the preparedness of the upcoming G20 events to be held in the State in the month of March. He discussed various agendas such as flag code of G-20 countries, infrastructure modifications, and beautification of Pakyong District along with Rumtek, with representatives from Police Department, Power Department, Rural Development Department, and Roads and Bridges Department.

The meeting saw the presence of HoDs from various line departments, Regional Heads of Banks, GMC officials, Police personnel Army personnel, and concerned Govt officials.