FIR filed against SDF spokesperson for defamatory videos targeting Sikkim CM

An FIR has been registered against Arun Limboo, spokesperson of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), for allegedly circulating videos containing defamatory and derogatory content against Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai.

According to Sonam Chhodden Bhutia, Officer on Special Duty (Legal) to the Chief Minister, Limboo, a resident of Temi Tarku, uploaded videos that not only targeted the CM and his wife but also allegedly incited rebellion by drawing parallels with Nepal’s violent uprising.

The videos purportedly used terms such as “atom bomb” and “hydrogen bomb,” circulated manipulated images suggesting misuse of government resources, and deployed derogatory hashtags aimed at privileged youths.

The complaint stated that Limboo’s actions amounted to defamation, criminal intimidation, forgery, invasion of privacy, incitement of violence, and posed a threat to public peace and national security.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings, with the FIR seeking stringent action against the SDF spokesperson for the alleged offences.