Fire damages Sri Satya Sai Nilayam Mandir in Sikkim's Jorethang; probe ordered

A major fire broke out at the revered Sri Satya Sai Nilayam Mandir in Jorethang, Sikkim's Namchi district, in the early hours of June 16, causing extensive damage to parts of the temple.

According to police, the blaze erupted at around 3 am on June 16 and gutted significant portions of the temple's interior. The shrine is a prominent place of worship in the region.

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The fire was eventually brought under control, preventing further damage to the structure.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Officials said a detailed assessment of the damage is underway, while efforts are being made to determine the circumstances that led to the outbreak of the blaze.