Fire near Sikkim's Nathula border contained swiftly, no injuries reported

A fire that broke out near a sensitive Indian Army installation close to the Nathula Indo-China border in East Sikkim was brought under control swiftly on January 18, preventing any damage to military facilities or civilian property.

The blaze was reported from the Chumbi View Point area, located near the zero line at the border, raising immediate concern due to the strategic importance of the location. Preliminary inputs suggest the fire may have been triggered by careless smoking by tourists visiting the area, which sees heavy footfall during the peak tourist season.

Army personnel stationed in the area responded immediately and alerted civil authorities. Fire services from Rongli and Gangtok were rushed to the spot, while local residents also assisted the Army and firefighters in containing the flames.

Officials said coordinated action on the ground ensured the fire was extinguished within a short time, stopping it from spreading to nearby structures and installations. No casualties were reported, and the situation was declared safe after the fire was fully doused.

Authorities are expected to review safety measures for tourists visiting high-altitude and sensitive border zones to prevent similar incidents in the future.