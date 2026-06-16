First Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 pilgrims arrive in Gangtok ahead of journey via Nathu La

The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 arrived in Gangtok on Monday, June 15, ahead of their scheduled onward journey to Kailash Mansarovar through Nathu La Pass on June 20.

The pilgrims received a formal welcome at a local hotel from Chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), Lukendra Rasaily, and Deputy General Manager Amit Kapil Chettri.

The first group comprises 44 pilgrims, including two Liaison Officers and one Medical Officer. The batch includes 32 male and 12 female pilgrims representing several states across the country, including Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

As part of the preparatory schedule, the pilgrims will undergo a four-day acclimatisation programme at Gangtok, 15th Mile and Sherathang to help them adjust to the high-altitude conditions before proceeding further on the pilgrimage route.

Following the acclimatisation period, the group is scheduled to continue its journey on June 20 through Gyangze in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, which serves as a major transit point for pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar via Nathu La Pass.

Officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were also present during the reception programme.