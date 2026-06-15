First batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 pilgrims arrives at Bagdogra Airport

The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 via the Nathula route arrived at Bagdogra Airport on June 15, marking the formal commencement of this year's pilgrimage.

A total of 41 pilgrims arrived as part of the inaugural group, which comprises 48 members, including 41 Yatris from 12 states, two Liaison Officers, and one Medical Officer. Four support staff members, including cooks and helpers, have already been deployed in Gangtok to facilitate the journey.

The pilgrims were received at Bagdogra Airport by officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), including Arjun Mangar and Biswas Gurung. Liaison Officers Phuntshok Tashi Dhopthapa and Harkaman Limbu from STDC Gangtok have been assigned to assist the group during their onward journey to Gangtok.

According to officials, comprehensive transit arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey. Upon reaching Gangtok, the pilgrims will complete mandatory administrative procedures and undergo acclimatization before proceeding towards the high-altitude Nathula Pass en route to Kailash Mansarovar.

Among the pilgrims, the largest contingent is from Delhi with 11 participants, followed by Maharashtra with six. The remaining Yatris hail from Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Officials said all necessary infrastructural arrangements have been finalized in Gangtok, including medical screening facilities, emergency response systems and communication networks, to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The Government of Sikkim extended its best wishes to all participants, expressing hope for a safe, successful and spiritually fulfilling Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026.