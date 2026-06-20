First batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims crosses into China through Sikkim's Nathu La Pass

The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the Nathu La Pass on the India-China border in Sikkim on June 20, marking the commencement of the sacred pilgrimage.

The group was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur in the presence of Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia and officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC).

The first batch comprises 44 pilgrims, including four Liaison Officers and one Medical Officer. Of the pilgrims, 32 are men and 12 are women, representing several states across India, including Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

Ahead of the yatra, Sikkim Chief Secretary R. Telang reviewed all logistical arrangements, including accommodation, medical facilities, power and water supply, road conditions, traffic management, network connectivity, customs clearance, and media coordination to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Officials confirmed that all pilgrims successfully cleared the mandatory final medical examination before commencing the journey. Authorities have also put in place security, medical support, and border-crossing arrangements for the pilgrims.

Speaking to the media, Governor Mathur wished the pilgrims a safe and successful journey and expressed hope that they would share their positive experiences and Sikkim's hospitality upon returning home.

Several pilgrims praised the arrangements made by the authorities. One pilgrim described the experience as smooth and well-organised and expressed eagerness for the darshan of Lord Shiva at the sacred destination.

Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia said the pilgrims were enthusiastic and full of energy as they embarked on the spiritually significant journey.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs, is conducted through two routes — Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. The pilgrimage holds immense religious significance for Hindus, who regard Mount Kailash as the abode of Lord Shiva, and is also revered by Buddhists and Jains.