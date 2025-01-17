Five killed in Sikkim's Tingring-Gerethang after vehicle plunges off cliff
Five people died in a tragic accident in Sikkim's Yuksam-Tashiding constituency when their vehicle fell off a cliff. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.
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Five people were killed in an accident near Tingring-Gerethang under Sikkim's Yuksam-Tashiding constituency, on January 17.
The accident took place early morning today, after an Alto vehicle reportedly plunged into a cliff resulting in the loss of lives.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
Earlier last month, a mother and her two-year-old daughter from Kolkata died after their vehicle plunged 400 metres down a steep slope in Sikkim's Pakyong District.
Five others sustained severe injuries in the accident, which occurred on December 28 evening on the Lamaten-Lungchok road.
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