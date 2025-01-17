Five people were killed in an accident near Tingring-Gerethang under Sikkim's Yuksam-Tashiding constituency, on January 17.

The accident took place early morning today, after an Alto vehicle reportedly plunged into a cliff resulting in the loss of lives.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Earlier last month, a mother and her two-year-old daughter from Kolkata died after their vehicle plunged 400 metres down a steep slope in Sikkim's Pakyong District.

Five others sustained severe injuries in the accident, which occurred on December 28 evening on the Lamaten-Lungchok road.