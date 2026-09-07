Flash flood threat averted after blocked Sikkim rivers cleared

The threat of a flash flood in Sikkim's Mangan district was averted after authorities cleared debris blocking the natural channels of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers, officials said on September 7.

The water flow of the two rivers had been restricted after a landslide triggered by road-cutting work on the Naga-Tosa Road, officials said. The affected area is located in a forested region opposite the Theng Tunnel, a 578-metre-long road tunnel on the Chungthang-Mangan highway.

The landslide occurred during the intervening night of September 5 and 6 near the confluence of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers. Following the incident, the Mangan district administration conducted an on-site assessment of the situation.

With the natural channels now cleared, water is flowing at a normal rate and the possibility of a sudden water release or flash surge downstream has significantly reduced, officials said. The overall condition along the affected river stretch remains stable.

Personnel from Chungthang Police and the District Disaster Management Authority continue to remain deployed at the site for round-the-clock monitoring of river levels and slope stability.

The district administration, however, advised residents living along the downstream Teesta river belt to remain vigilant and avoid going near riverbanks.

As a precautionary measure, residents have also been advised to voluntarily move to safer and higher locations until clearance operations are fully completed.

The administration said it was closely monitoring the situation and would issue further updates as required.