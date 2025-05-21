Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on May 21 after he met the finance minister in New Delhi and extended a formal invitation.

The chief minister shared that the Union minister has accepted the invitation and expressed her willingness to visit the state during the commemorative events.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang said, “On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I had the honour of calling on the Union Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji. I had the privilege of inviting her to participate in the year-long celebrations marking 50 years since Sikkim became a state of India.”

The year 2025 will mark five decades of Sikkim’s statehood. The Himalayan state, which became the 22nd state of the Indian Union on May 16, 1975, is planning a series of programmes throughout the year to mark the historic milestone. Officials from the state government have been preparing a calendar of cultural, developmental, and official events to honour the journey of Sikkim over the past fifty years.

“The Finance Minister has kindly accepted the invitation and has shown her interest to visit our beautiful Himalayan state. Her participation will surely make the occasion more memorable for the people of Sikkim,” Tamang added.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude towards Sitharaman for taking out time from her busy schedule to meet him. “I extend my heartiest gratitude to Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for generously sparing her valuable time and for her continued support and goodwill towards the people of Sikkim,” he said.