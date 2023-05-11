The Football Players Association of India (FPAI) is all set to host the annual Indian Football awards for the second time on May 13, 2023. The event is to be held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, Sikkim. Four awards will be presented during the ceremony, which includes Best Indian Player, Best Foreign Player, Best Coach, and Best Young Player (under-23).

The FPAI event is being organized in collaboration with Football Development Private Ltd and Football Players Association of Sikkim (FPAS). The President of FPAI, Renedy Singh, and other executives are scheduled to arrive in Gangtok on Friday to grace the award ceremony, which will also feature an exhibition match between FPAI XI and Sikkim Stars.

Around 16 players from Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League clubs, including Lallianzuala Chhangte, Shivsakthi Narayanan, Jackiechand Singh, and Ankit Mukherjee, are also expected to arrive in Gangtok for the award ceremony and the exhibition match, which is set to begin at 1 pm on Sunday.

According to Nirmal Chettri, a former Indian international from Sikkim and executive of Football Development Pvt Limited and FPAS, voting for the FPAI awards has already been completed by around 400 registered players from various ISL and I-League clubs. The results will be announced, followed by the award presentation on May 13 at Paljor Stadium.