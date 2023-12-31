Uma Chamling Rai, the foreign national detained by the Sadar Police on December 30 has been safely escorted back to Nepal by the Sikkim Police on December 31.

The Sadar Police, in collaboration with the Additional SP Gangtok took Uma Chamling into their custody earlier invoking police remand to ensure her protection. The decision was taken as there was a credible intel indicating a possible threat to her security.

Uma Chamling Rai was apprehended over an alleged conspiracy to incite communal disturbances. The arrest was based on an FIR filed by Sila Rai.

The FIR outlined a sinister plot by Uma Chamling Rai to sow discord among different communities in Sikkim with suspicions of political involvement aimed at influencing the upcoming 2024 Assembly Elections. The document presented a broader conspiracy involving certain political parties seeking to polarize voters through divisive tactics.

Uma Chamling Rai faced charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153-A for promoting enmity between different groups, Section 153-B for assertions prejudicial to national integration, and Section 505 for statements conducing to public mischief.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Uma Chamling Rai was presented before the court, which granted a 5-day police custody for further scrutiny into the alleged conspiracy. However, considering the delicate nature of the situation and the emerging security concerns, the decision was made to return Uma Chamling Rai to Nepal under Sikkim Police escort.