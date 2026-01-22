Forest fire rages for second day in Sikkim’s Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary near Indo-China Border

A forest fire has been raging inside Sikkim’s Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary along the Indo-China border for the past two days, forest officials said on January 22, raising concerns over the impact of prolonged dry weather and difficult terrain in the high-altitude region.

The fire broke out on January 20 at an altitude of around 13,000 feet and has so far affected nearly 12 hectares of forest land, Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Udai Gurung said. Efforts to control the blaze have been hampered by steep and inaccessible terrain, strong winds, and restrictions in areas falling under Army jurisdiction.

Officials said the absence of snowfall and extended dry conditions have significantly worsened the situation, allowing the fire to spread rapidly. Multiple teams from the Forest Department, Fire Services, the Indian Army, and local volunteers have been deployed on the ground to contain the blaze.

Despite the intensity of the fire, authorities confirmed that there has been no loss of life or property so far, as the affected area does not have human habitation, army bunkers, or barracks.

Forest officials are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned agencies to prevent further spread. It may be recalled that a separate forest fire at Thambi Dara near Nathula on January 18 was successfully brought under control within a day following swift firefighting operations.