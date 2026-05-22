Forged Home Ministry notification on Darjeeling-Sikkim merger goes viral, parties threaten action

A purported notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs claiming a proposed merger of Darjeeling Hills, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars with Sikkim triggered sharp reactions in the Himalayan state after the document went viral on social media platforms.

The viral document, dated May 10, 2026, allegedly referred to a “preliminary review” on merging the regions with Sikkim following “mandatory Census and Delimitation procedures”. It also claimed that the Centre had invited the governments of West Bengal and Sikkim for “high-level consultative meetings” on the matter.

However, political parties in Sikkim dismissed the notification as “completely fabricated and forged”, warning of legal action against those involved in circulating it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sikkim unit said it “unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms condemns the deliberate and malicious circulation” of the forged document.

The party described the notification as a “highly provocative and dangerous piece of propaganda” allegedly intended to create “confusion, communal tension, and unrest in the peaceful state of Sikkim”.

It further warned that “strict legal action” would be initiated against anyone found creating, sharing or endorsing the document, adding that the “culprits will be traced and held fully accountable”.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s legal cell also questioned the authenticity of the viral notification, pointing to several “technical and procedural inconsistencies”.

According to the SKM legal cell, the document lacked “standard authentication features”, “digital verification”, and contained an “improper signature presentation” along with drafting patterns “inconsistent with established Government communication protocols”.

The party also noted that there was “no official notification, gazette publication, PIB release, or authorised public record” linked to the claims made in the viral post.

SKM accused “politically motivated elements” of attempting to spread rumours and misinformation to create panic among the public. The party urged people not to circulate “unverified documents” and to rely only on official government communication channels.

The issue quickly gained traction online due to the politically sensitive nature of the regions mentioned in the forged notification. Darjeeling and Kalimpong, both located in northern West Bengal, have witnessed long-standing demands linked to Gorkhaland and regional autonomy, making any suggestion of territorial restructuring highly contentious.

No official statement or notification regarding such a merger has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Government of India.