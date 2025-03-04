Former Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) President Pawan Chamling raised concerns over the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government’s decisions, particularly the sale of Teesta Urja and the delay in securing tribal status for 12 left-out communities.

Speaking on the occasion of SDF’s 33rd foundation day, Chamling addressed these key issues and their impact on the state.

Chamling described the sale of Teesta Urja as the “greatest loss for the Sikkim government,” claiming it amounted to more than Rs 1 lakh crore. “This is a massive financial blow to the state,” he alleged, questioning the government’s intent behind the deal.

On the issue of tribal status, Chamling accused the SKM government of not making enough efforts to secure recognition for the 12 left-out communities. “They just want to keep this issue ongoing and use it to blame the opposition. The truth is, they do not want these 12 communities to get tribal status,” he said. He further suggested that resolving the issue would remove a key political talking point for SKM.

The SDF leader also commented on the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation issue, stating that SDF had initiated the process to secure reserved seats for these communities, but SKM was now taking credit for it. “We initiated the process, but now SKM is taking credit for it. We prepared the ground, and they just walked in,” he remarked.

Chamling further questioned SKM’s changing stance on party-based Panchayat elections. “First, they said there should be no party-based Panchayat elections, and now they are saying the opposite. This proves that they were wrong and we were right,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Chamling asserted that despite the central government’s lack of attention towards SDF during his 25-year rule, the party remained dedicated to Sikkim’s development. He announced that SDF would adopt a new approach and transform itself from its 33rd foundation day onward.

Looking ahead, Chamling outlined SDF’s vision to develop 1,000 tourist destinations in Sikkim as part of a broader strategy to boost the state’s economy and create new opportunities for its people.