Former Indian Footballer, Nirmal Chettri criticised the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) over a fresh controversy that erupted between the state government and the association over the venue for conducting the Sikkim Premier League 2024-25.

Chettri advocated that the associations and government work towards a common purpose for the sport to progress.

Hailing All India Football Federation's (AIFF) motto of "Indian Football, Forward Together" which reflects a vision of collective progress and unity in the area, Chettri said that Sikkim seems to diverge from the ideal in reality.

Slamming the SFA, he said that the association often acts as a hindrance rather than a partner in progress, despite efforts to boost the game and create opportunities for young talent.

"Instead of fostering collaboration, these entities appear more focused on maintaining control, which stifles the growth of football in the region and undermines the spirit of unity that the AIFF champions," he stated.

Informing that the sole aim of establishing Football Development Private Limited starting Sikkim Premier League was solely for development, he said that the initiative is a result of support and patronage of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

"Our commitment is to push forward, even when faced with obstacles, to ensure the game flourishes in Sikkim," he added.

Furthermore, Chettri suggested that egos be kept aside for allowing the sport to flourish on the field. He said, "We must set our egos aside and focus on the bigger picture developing the sport for the benefit of all."