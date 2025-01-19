Popular singer Prashant Tamang has transformed into a formidable antagonist for Amazon Prime Video's latest crime drama. The 2007 Indian Idol champion portrays Sniper Daniel in Paatal Lok Season 2, which premiered on January 17.

The new season follows investigators Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh) as they probe the murder of a prominent Naga businessman during a Delhi summit. Their investigation leads them into the complex socio-political landscape of Nagaland, where Tamang's character emerges as a pivotal figure.

While the first season explored class divisions in India's heartland, creators Sudip Sharma and Avinash Arun shift focus to the Northeast, highlighting rarely-discussed regional issues through authentic storytelling. The series features several northeastern actors, including Merenla Imsong and LC Shekhose, bringing cultural authenticity to the screen.

The series showcases Nagaland's stunning landscapes while delving into darker themes of power and corruption. Tillotama Shome joins the cast as SP Meghna Barua, complementing Ahlawat's earthy portrayal of the determined investigator Hathiram.

Tamang, who maintains a strong following among India's Nepali-speaking community, has earned particular praise for his intense performance. His transition from singing sensation to dramatic actor marks a significant evolution in his entertainment career.

The eight-episode season is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.