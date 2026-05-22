Former IPS officer ST Bhutia receives first-ever Sikkim Mountaineering Association Gold Medal 2026

Former president of the Sikkim Mountaineering Association and retired IPS officer ST Bhutia was conferred with the first-ever SMA Gold Medal 2026 in recognition of his immense contribution to the field of mountaineering in the state.

The prestigious honour was presented by Raju Basnet during the Everest Day Sikkim 2026 celebrations organised by the Sikkim Mountaineering Association.

The association stated that the award marks the beginning of an annual tradition aimed at recognising individuals who have made exceptional contributions to mountaineering and adventure sports in Sikkim.

The Everest Day celebration witnessed participation from mountaineers, adventure enthusiasts and members of the sporting community, who lauded ST Bhutia’s long-standing efforts in promoting mountaineering activities and adventure culture in the Himalayan state.