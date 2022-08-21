Former Minister Arun Kr. Upreti, a Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, filed his nomination for the post of Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly today. Mr. Upreti and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party President Prem Singh Tamang and other cabinet ministers also accompanied Mr. Upreti today during the combination filing.

The nomination was proposed by Sonam Lama, Member-also-the Minister for Rural Development.

Aditya Golay (Tamang), a Member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, seconded the motion.

The election for the post of Speaker, of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly shall be held on August 22nd, 2022 in accordance with rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

After filing the nomination, the Chief Minister, while speaking to the media, shared, "This is a normal change of portfolio. There is nothing like that which is being speculated in the market and we don't have any pressure from the BJP as well as we are an alliance and we are working in full cooperation."



While Mr. Arun Upreti, after filing his nomination, shared, " I have no such pressure from anyone. I am doing this as per my wish and for a party, I am ready to do all that the party says."

Earlier on Friday, Arun Kumar Upreti tendered his resignation to Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang.