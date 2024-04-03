Former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rallied support for his party during public meetings held on Tuesday in Maneybung-Dentam and Yangthang constituencies ahead of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In his address to the gathering at Yangthang, Chamling emphasized the local connection by highlighting the nomination of Kesham Limboo, a resident of the constituency, as the SDF candidate. He also vouched for the experience and capabilities of the SDF's Lok Sabha candidate, PD Rai, stating that Rai's parliamentary expertise would effectively represent Sikkim's interests at the national level.

Chamling urged the electorate to support Limboo and Rai while rallying them to join the 'Save Sikkim' mission led by the SDF. He reiterated allegations against the current government, accusing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) administration of widespread corruption and organized crime, which he claimed has led to various issues plaguing the state such as economic downturn and increased violence. Chamling asserted that under the SKM government, democratic rights of the people have been suppressed.

"We urge the people to bring back the SDF government to restore the rule of Sikkimese in Sikkim, peace, and prosperity for all where justice is delivered and people's aspirations are fulfilled," Chamling concluded.