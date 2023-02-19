In a recent speech on February 4, 2023, Sikkim's Chief Minister, PS Goley, made a controversial statement, saying that he would enter the houses of his opponents and attack them. This statement was met with strong condemnation from former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, who called Goley a "stone age man" and warned of the danger of a "jungle raj" under his leadership.

In an interview, Pawan Chamling said, "It is the most disgraceful utterance by any chief minister in a democratic country. Except for some fictitious wicked villains in films, no civilized person would ever utter such a barbaric thing in this modern age, let alone a chief minister. I am more and more convinced that Mr. Goley is a stone age man who was destined to lead a jungle raj but it is our misfortune that he happened to become Sikkim’s chief minister by default."

Chamling also expressed concern about the black mask hooliganism being introduced under Mr. Goley's leadership, with hired black mask mobsters, thugs, and goons attacking people all over Sikkim since the unfortunate Assangthang declaration by Mr. Goley. The former Chief Minister also claimed that his party's headquarters and residence were attacked by black mask goons, and that many other individuals, including former Health Minister Dr. MK Sharma and Vice President and former MLA Binod Rai, have also been attacked.

Chamling criticized the biased reporting of some media outlets, who report the events as an "SDF-SKM clash," despite the SKM attackers brutally attacking SDF members and their properties. The former Chief Minister also expressed concern about the police's failure to take action against the perpetrators and called for an end to the terrorizing activities under the patronage and watch of the SKM government.

The current situation in Sikkim is deeply disturbing, with the Chief Minister's threatening statements and the deteriorating law and order situation raising concerns about the safety of citizens, democracy, and freedom. The people of Sikkim can only hope that the situation will improve soon and that the government will take effective action to ensure their safety and security.