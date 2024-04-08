Pawan Chamling was allegedly attacked en route to the meeting by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supporters sent by Krishna Golay. After carrying out puja at Namchi Bazar Pawan Chamling was en route to the meeting to be held at Kishan Market today.

"On the way, hundreds of SKM supporters stopped Shri Pawan Chamling and physically tried to assault him and suffocate him. He was pushed by hundreds of SKM supporters whom tried to attack him in broad daylight. They surrounded Shri Pawan Chamling and suffocated him for a long time with police and onlookers helpless", reads a press release by SDF.

"Luckily SDF supporters were able to push away the SKM goons who began to attack many SDF supporters relentlessly. In the attack that followed many SDF supporters including women were beaten severely and taken to the hospital," the press release added.

"This is a murder of democracy whereby candidates of opposition party are at risk and being attacked every day by Golay’s goons. SDF party condemns the aggressive and criminal tactics of PS Golay who is unfit to hold any post in government".