Former chief minister of Sikkim and the president of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Pawan Chamling accused the governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad of misusing his powers and allegedly curbing the democratic rights of Sikkimese people under clause (g) of Article 371 F of the constitution.

He further demanded for the amendment of the article. Meanwhile, Chamling said that there will be no merger of Sikkim with Darjeeling and they are taking up various programmes under the banner of "Sikkim Bachao" against the merger of Sikkim with the Darjeeling Hills.

Questioning on the role of the Governor, Chamling hit hard on the appointment of the present chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang despite of having corruption charges the governor gave him permission to form the government.

"Unlike other states the Sikkim governor is vested with special responsibility under clause (g) of Article 371 F of the constitution following to which such decisions were made. Using such powers, a convicted person who was debarred to contest the election for six years has been appointed as the chief minister by the governor. Such decision was the biggest unfair to the people of Sikkim, till the day the special responsibility vested upon the governor is not removed till then a full-fledged democratic state will not be established in Sikkim. We have not received full-fledged democracy yet; the governor has placed such government in the fore front where the democratic rights are curbed. The governor should have though before excising such power, but he did not think and just exercised his powers. While, regarding the decision of the election commission, it has been challenged in the Supreme Court, I will not comment on this matter", said Chamling in Siliguri on Tuesday.

Tamang was convicted of corruption and is barred from taking part in any election till August 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, Chamling maintained that they are against the merger of Sikkim-Darjeeling.

"We have heard about the merger of Sikkim-Darjeeling, we have even heard that till 2023 Sikkim-Darjeeling will be one and even districts have been divided the news has come from Darjeeling. The news has also been shared from Darjeeling that now the present CM of Sikkim is supporting the merger. In 1975 Sikkim merged with India and we are against the merger ad in a bid to protect Sikkim we are amidst the people under the banner of ' Sikkim Bachao', said Chamling.