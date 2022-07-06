Pawan Chamling, former Chief Minister of Sikkim, was awarded the Dr. Dilliraman Regmi International Peace award at a function held in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Chamling, who is the president of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party, served as the Chief Minister of his state for 24.4 years (December 1994 to May 2019) which is the longest ever by a chief minister of any Indian state, surpassing Jyoti Basu's 23 years in West Bengal. He currently represents the Namchi–Singhithang Assembly constituency in South Sikkim.

The recognition, granted annually by the Dilli Raman Regmi Memorial Library Development Committee under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal, is given to those who have contributed to the cause of peace and international awareness, as well as to the betterment of Nepal and its people.

Chamling was born in Yangang, South Sikkim to Nepali parents Ash Bahadur Chamling and Asha Rani Chamling. Chamling is also a prolific Nepali language writer, and recipient of the Bhanu Puraskar (2010) awarded by Sikkim Sahitya Parishad.

Past recipients of the award include Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Jimmy Carter, John Wood, Tony Hagen, Ban Ki-Moon and Aung San Suu Kyi.

The late Dr. Dilli Raman Regmi, born in 1913 in Kathmandu, Nepal, was an intellect who dedicated his life to the well-being of the Nepali people and was a pioneer in the restoration of democracy in Nepal through non-violence.

His legacy lives on through an international and national peace award and the Dilliraman-Kalyani Regmi Library and Museum.