Former Governor of Sikkim, Shri Ganga Prasad, is set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers on June 10, 2024, at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. The event will see the inauguration of the Prem Singh Tamang 2.0 government, attracting significant public and political attention.

The decision to hold the ceremony at Paljor Stadium follows a public and party workers' desire to replicate the successful 2019 event at the same venue. Extensive preparations are underway to ensure the event's security and smooth execution.

To facilitate the event, all government and private schools, colleges, and academic institutions within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area will remain closed on June 10. This measure is intended to accommodate the necessary security arrangements and traffic restrictions. Students, parents, and staff of affected institutions have been informed to plan accordingly.

Additionally, the state police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow on the day of the ceremony. Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from traveling along National Highway 10 (Singtam - Ranipool - Gangtok) from midnight to 8 PM on June 10. All motor vehicles are restricted from moving between Traffic Point, Hospital Dara, and District Administrative Centre, Sichey, from noon to 7 PM.

Designated drop-off points for attendees include Traffic Point, Hospital Dara, and District Administrative Centre Gate, Sichey. Ten light motor vehicles will be available for internal transportation. Parking spaces for vehicles after drop-off are designated at Guards Ground, Ridge Park Area, West Point Mall Parking Space, and Helipad Area, Burtuk.

For security reasons, the public is advised not to carry edibles or bottles into the venue, as these will be rejected at the entry gates.

This one-day closure of educational institutions is a specific measure for the swearing-in event, with normal academic activities expected to resume promptly afterward. The authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to these guidelines to ensure a safe and orderly ceremony.