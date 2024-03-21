In a crucial shift in Sikkim's political scenario, Singtam Khamdong MLA MK Sharma joined the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party along with, retired Superintendent Engineer Sonam Dorjee Bhutia from Tathangchen and Tara Bhattarai joined SDF.

M K Sharma joined the opposition SDF today (March 21) during the mass joining event held at Khamdong under the Singtam Khamdong constituency.

MK Sharma was the Health Minister in the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government and resigned from the minister over an immigration row early last year. Sharma recently resigned from the SKM party.

Yesterday, Sikkim's political landscape saw a crucial shift as key figures including Raju Basnett, former Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary, Chewang Gyatso Bhutia, former Rural Development Department Secretary, Gopal Baraily, former MLA, Bharti Sharma, former SKM Working President, and Hemendra Adhikari, SDF party's CLC President, have joined ruling SKM party