A delegation of former Members of Parliament (MPs) from Sikkim, comprising representatives of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, at Raj Bhawan.



The meeting served as a platform for a warm and reflective interaction, where the former parliamentarians engaged in insightful discussions with Governor Mathur. The dialogue touched upon their experiences in the Indian Parliament and the developmental journey of Sikkim over the years.



The gathering took a nostalgic turn as the former MPs shared memories of their respective tenures, recounting the challenges and accomplishments that marked their time in office. Governor Mathur, himself a seasoned parliamentarian, contributed to the exchange by offering anecdotes and perspectives from his legislative career.



The interaction underscored a shared commitment to Sikkim’s progress and highlighted the enduring value of institutional memory and public service.