Malbasey, the native village of the late former Chief Minister of Sikkim, Nar Bahadur Bhandari, is set to host a four-day-long celebration from October 2 to 5, commemorating his 84th birth anniversary. Organized by the newly formed Bhandari Jayanti Celebration Committee, the event will take place in Soreng District’s Malbasey and promises a series of cultural and sporting events to honor the memory of the man hailed as the architect of modern Sikkim.

G.P. Dahal, a retired teacher and advisor to the organizing committee, informed that the committee has been structured with key figures like former MLA Aditya Gole serving as Chief Patron, and BR Limbu, GP Dahal, and SB Thapa as advisors. The committee is spearheaded by President Rajen Basnet, alongside Vice President Manoj Thapa, General Secretaries TB Rawat and Balram Sharma, and other office bearers such as Joint Secretaries Bhim Chauhan and CP Raut. Treasurer Rakesh Sharma and Publicity Secretary Padam Dahal will also play vital roles in executing the celebration.

A host of community-centric events are planned for the celebration, including a ward-level volleyball tournament, dance competition, super mum competition, and tug-of-war for both men and women. The opening ceremony on October 2 will coincide with Gandhi Jayanti, during which a cleanliness drive will be undertaken in tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

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The commemoration will also feature discussions on Bhandari’s significant contributions, notably his efforts in securing the inclusion of the Nepali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. His life story, from his birth in Malbasey on October 5, 1940, to his impactful political career as Sikkim's Chief Minister from 1979 and his leadership in the Sikkim Janata Parishad and Sikkim Sangram Parishad, will be remembered. Bhandari served as CM on three separate occasions and also briefly represented Sikkim in the Lok Sabha. He passed away on July 16, 2017, leaving behind a legacy admired by many.

Known for his dedication to Sikkim's development, Bhandari's influence continues to resonate across the state. His tenure as a legislator from Soreng and as a CM still garners respect from thousands of Sikkimese citizens. His role as President of the Indian Nepali National Council is also remembered for his relentless advocacy for the Nepali language.

In a fitting tribute to the late leader, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led government has declared October 5, Bhandari's birthday, as a public holiday. His lasting contributions to Sikkim’s growth and the pride he instilled in the Nepali-speaking community will be the focal point of this four-day grand celebration.