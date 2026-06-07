Four family members found dead after car plunges into Teesta River in Sikkim

A massive multi-agency search operation ended in tragedy on June 7 after rescuers recovered the bodies of four members of a Sikkim family from a Tata Nexon that had plunged into the Teesta River while travelling along National Highway-10.

The victims were identified as Smarika Neopaney (28), Shaibya Neopaney (27), Jika Dahal (27), and five-year-old Ditya Chettri. All four were found inside the vehicle on the morning of June 7.

The family, residents of Lingdok in Kabi Lungchok, East Sikkim, had left Gangtok for Siliguri on June 5 to visit relatives undergoing medical treatment. According to reports, the last contact with the family was made between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm near the Rambi area on NH-10 before communication was abruptly lost.

Concerned relatives reported the family missing on June 6, triggering a large-scale search operation. Local leaders coordinated efforts with authorities, while support was also sought from Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and social worker Vikram Rai.

Search teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sikkim Disaster Response Force (SDRF), West Bengal Police, West Bengal Traffic Police, the Teesta River Rescue Team and local volunteers combed the area along the highway and river basin.

Investigators initially suspected the vehicle may have fallen into a gorge near Baghpool, a stretch known for difficult terrain and frequent weather-related disruptions. Heavy rainfall and a sudden rise in river levels had triggered a mudslide in the Velbari area on June 5, temporarily blocking traffic between Sevoke and Baghpool.

During the operation, rescuers recovered parts of the vehicle, including a battery and bumper, from a landslide-affected section of the route. The discovery helped narrow the search area and led teams to focus on the Teesta River.

By Saturday evening, the submerged Tata Nexon was located deep beneath the river's surface. Rescue efforts were halted overnight because of strong currents, poor visibility and the depth of the water. Operations resumed at first light on Sunday, when all four occupants were recovered from inside the vehicle.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. However, adverse weather, landslides and the vulnerable condition of NH-10 are believed to have played a role.

The incident has shocked the state, particularly as all three adults were government employees. Smarika Neopaney served as a nursing lecturer at Sochyagang Nursing College under STNM Hospital, Shaibya Neopaney worked as a junior engineer in the Culture Department, and Jika Dahal was employed with the Horticulture Department.

Condolences poured in from across Sikkim following the recovery of the bodies. Bikash Basnett, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, thanked the NDRF, West Bengal authorities, Raju Bista, Vikram Rai, social workers and local residents who participated in the search operation despite difficult conditions.

The tragedy has once again drawn attention to safety concerns on NH-10, the lifeline connecting Sikkim with the plains of West Bengal. The highway is frequently affected by landslides, flash floods and road instability, particularly during the monsoon season when the Teesta River swells, and weather conditions deteriorate rapidly.