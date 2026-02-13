Four houses gutted in west Sikkim blaze; One police personnel injured

Four houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at Upper Ribdi in Soreng district of Sikkim on February 13, officials said.



According to police, the homeowners and their family members were not present at the time of the incident. The fire spread rapidly, causing extensive damage before it was brought under control.



Personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal, Sikkim Police and officials from the BDO office of Daramdin constituency rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze. Local residents also joined efforts to douse the flames.



The situation worsened after an LPG cylinder exploded, intensifying the fire and hampering firefighting operations.

During the rescue efforts, one police personnel sustained injuries.