A road accident claimed the lives of four Indian Army personnel on Thursday, September 5, along the historic Silk Route in Sikkim's Pakyong District.

The incident occurred near Dalopchand Dara on the Rhenock Rongli state highway, when the vehicle carrying the soldiers plummeted 700 to 800 feet down a steep embankment.

The deceased, all members of the Enroute Mission Command unit from Binaguri, West Bengal, have been identified as Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana, Craftsman W. Peter from Manipur and driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh

The soldiers were en route from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk when the accident occurred at a location known as Vertical Veer.