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Four Sikkim athletes selected to represent India at World Strengthlifting Championship

Four Sikkim athletes selected to represent India at World Strengthlifting Championship

Four athletes from Sikkim have been picked in India's 44-member squad for the World Strengthlifting and IBP Championship in Kyrgyzstan. The selection, which includes Pema Bhutia and three women athletes, underlines the state's rising presence in international strengthlifting.

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Four Sikkim athletes selected to represent India at World Strengthlifting Championship
Story highlights
  • The four selected athletes are members of Sikkim Strength Lifting Association
  • Pema Bhutia, known as Iron Man, is among the chosen names
  • Three women athletes from the state have also earned places

Four athletes from Sikkim, all members of the Sikkim Strength Lifting Association, have been selected as part of the 44-member Indian team that will represent the country at the 13th World Strengthlifting and Incline Bench Press (IBP) Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

Among the selected athletes is Sikkim’s renowned “Iron Man” Pema Bhutia, along with three women athletes from the state.

The selection marks a significant achievement for Sikkim’s strengthlifting community and highlights the growing participation of athletes from the state on the international stage. The Indian contingent will compete against athletes from across the world at the championship.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Sep 01, 2026
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