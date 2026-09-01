Four Sikkim athletes selected to represent India at World Strengthlifting Championship

Four athletes from Sikkim, all members of the Sikkim Strength Lifting Association, have been selected as part of the 44-member Indian team that will represent the country at the 13th World Strengthlifting and Incline Bench Press (IBP) Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

Among the selected athletes is Sikkim’s renowned “Iron Man” Pema Bhutia, along with three women athletes from the state.

The selection marks a significant achievement for Sikkim’s strengthlifting community and highlights the growing participation of athletes from the state on the international stage. The Indian contingent will compete against athletes from across the world at the championship.