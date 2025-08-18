Four Sikkim bodybuilders to represent India at Asian Championship in Thailand

In a proud moment for Sikkim, four bodybuilders from the state have arrived in Thailand to represent India at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2025.



The athletes — Anita Chhetri, Norbu Bhutia, Swarnim Rai, and Tenzin Deden Bhutia — touched down in Thailand yesterday, ahead of the week-long championship scheduled from August 18 to 25.





The main competition will be held on August 22 and 23, where the four athletes will showcase their strength, discipline, and months of rigorous preparation against Asia’s top bodybuilding talents.