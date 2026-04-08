French Ambassador arrives in Sikkim on official visit to strengthen ties

Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, arrived in Sikkim today as part of his official visit to the state from April 8 to 12. He is accompanied by his spouse, Cécil Mathou.

The ambassador received a warm welcome at the Rangpo Tourist Facilitation Centre (TIC) from Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sujata Subba, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Pradhan, District Tourism Officer Sushma Pradhan, along with other officials and staff.

During his visit, Mathou will participate in a series of engagements focused on cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral relations between France and the region.