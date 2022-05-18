On Wednesday, Emmanuel Lenain, the French Ambassador to India, met with the chief secretary and senior officers of the Government of Sikkim at Teesta lounge, Tashiling Secretariat.

The French Ambassador arrived in the state capital today for a three-day official visit.

The Ambassador had previously met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence in Mintokgang upon his arrival.

The French Ambassador was accompanied by the First Counsellor at the Embassy, Laurent Triponey, Consul General of France in Kolkata, Didier Talpain, and the Press and Diplomatic Liaison Officer, Anjita Roy Chaudhury.

Additional chief secretary-cum-PCCF, Forest department, M.L. Shrivastava, principal secretary, Home and Education departments, R. Telang, commissioner-cum-secretary, Commerce and Industries department, H.K. Sharma, and secretary, Tourism & Civil Aviation department, Prakash Chettri represented the Government of Sikkim.

Moreover, the meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in higher education, eco-tourism, biodiversity, red panda conservation, tourism and hospitality, and food processing and marketing.