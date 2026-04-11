French Ambassador Thierry Mathou visits cultural sites in Sikkim’s Mangan district

The French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, on April 11 visited sites of cultural and historical significance in the Kabi subdivision of Mangan district in Sikkim, highlighting the growing cultural and diplomatic engagement between France and the Himalayan state.

Accompanied by his spouse Cécile Mathou, the ambassador interacted with local officials and residents during the visit, exploring potential avenues for cultural cooperation and mutual exchange, according to an official statement.

The dignitaries toured several monasteries in the region, gaining first-hand experience of Sikkim’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The visit provided an opportunity to showcase the state’s unique traditions, history and religious significance.

Kabi, located in North Sikkim, holds immense historical importance as the site where the historic Blood Brotherhood Treaty between the Lepcha chief Thekong Tek and the Bhutia leader Khye Bumsa was signed, symbolising unity and peaceful coexistence among communities.

The ambassador’s visit is expected to further strengthen cultural ties and enhance people-to-people connections between France and India, particularly with the North Eastern region.